‘I feel completely off balance’: Connie Ferguson In Emotional Tribute To Shona

By Paidashe Mandivengerei

ICONIC South African actress, Connie Ferguson, has penned an emotional tribute to late husband, film mogul Shona Ferguson.

Shona Ferguson died from Covid-19 complications aged 47, last Friday at Milpark Private Hospital in Johannesburg. His burial is set for this Wednesday in a private ceremony.

He is survived by his wife, Connie, two daughters, Lesedi and Ali and grandson Rori.

The film industry power couple had been together for two decades and founded Ferguson Films.

In a touching tribute, Connie described her relationship with Shona, who died a day before their 20th anniversary, as a ‘once in a lifetime kind of love’.

“This day, 20 years ago (31 July 2001), was the day God brought you into my life, and we haven’t looked back since! Ours is a once in a lifetime kind of love. We joked about how we were going to be in our old age. How we would take turns supporting each other and being strong for each other. The irony is we have already been doing that for the past 20 years! Oh how God has loved me to give me YOU! We were already planning our 20th wedding anniversary in November, assuming that we had time! You and I were joined at the hip, now I feel completely off balance, incomplete, without my other half! My SOULMATE!

“I’m struggling to process everything that’s going on! It all just feels like a horrible nightmare that I can’t wake up from! I feel like I’m living in a twilight zone! I keep asking God WHY? Why Lord? Please help me understand! I trust you! I trust you to see me and my family through this! Please give me and my family the strength to carry on, and continue our hero’s legacy! Only YOU can!”

“SHO, my ANGEL, my LOVE, my SKAT, my LAAITIE. We share a once in a lifetime kind of love, a love like no other that surpasses all understanding! A love that outlives even death! You and I WILL meet again when God decides it’s time. In the meantime you live on in our hearts. You’ve owned my heart from the day we met 20 years ago today, and there you will live until we meet again! Rest now angel. As we contemplate our tomorrow, let your body rest and your spirit soar. You are reunited with the Lord, your first LOVE! I miss you, I love you, and I will never forget you! MY ANGEL!”

In a separate post, his youngest daughter and look-alike, Alicia said losing her father was her worst father that had now become a reality adding she would carry on with her father’s legacy.

“Words cannot express how I’m feeling right now. My worst fear became a reality. You fought your fight dad, and I’m so proud of you for making it this far. You’ve not only touched our lives as your family, but you’ve touched many others as well. You’ve left a legacy behind that I will carry on, as I did make this promise when I was little to you. Thank you for everything that you’ve done for me my doppelgänger. You made a promise to me that you’ll always be there when I need you, so I believe you will always be there even in spirit

“I’m going to miss being your personal photographer. I’m going to miss tickling your feet and you shouting at me for it. I’m going to miss smelling your perfume around the house. I’m going to miss a lot of things, but most importantly, your hugs. You gave the best hugs on this earth Fa, and I cherish each hug you’ve given me. I know you are protecting us from up there in heaven I miss you and words cannot express how much I love you Fa. Rest In Peace My Twin.”