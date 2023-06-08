‘I felt like I have failed the world by not winning’ — Musa Motha reflects on ‘Britain’s Got Talent’

South African dancer Musa Motha says he feels like he failed after he did not win Britain’s Got Talent. However, he is celebrating after he recently bagged the Emerging Artist Award at the National Dance Awards.

Musa achieved the show’s first-ever group Golden Buzzer that saw him go through to the semifinals of this year’s competition.

Taking to his Instagram timeline on Monday, he shared a snap of himself receiving the accolade and reflected on how he felt after he did not win the competition.

“In life we focus more on the future and don’t realise we are in the middle of what we prayed for. Just last night I was avoiding to check my socials because I felt like I have failed the world by not winning the Britain’s Got Talent, even not making it to the top 3/2, but then I have realised how blessed I am to have reach so many hearts and my mission is complete.

“Thank you to Britain’s Got Talent for the opportunity. And guess what? Today we won an award for the Emerging Artist. Thank you National Dance Awards for this beautiful award and recognition,” he wrote.