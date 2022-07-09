‘I had actually never heard of them’ – says Masiyiwa as he dismisses Suspersport Utd reports

Spread This News

By Agencies

Zimbabwean billionaire Strive Masiyiwa has dismissed reports suggesting that he is set to buy South African top-flight club, SuperSport United.

Rumours emerged on Tuesday that a deal for Masiyiwa to take over was ‘almost complete’.

The Pretoria-based side is owned by MuitiChoice Group and it was reported that its sale was more to do with cashflow, since the company is now bankrolling the South African top-flight, the DStv Premiership.

Masiyiwa posted on Facebook, rubbishing these reports and claimed that he doesn’t even know about the club.

SuperSport United have also denied the rumours in a “club update” that was sent to the players and staff.

The billionaire said: “Over the last few weeks there has apparently been a lot of social media chatter started by an article by a South African journalist, claiming that I have made a bid to buy a South African sports team called SuperSport United.

“With all due respects to the club and its fans, I had actually never heard of them. I’m sure they must be a great club but this is not my business. I don’t go round trying to buy sports teams.

“Even if you offered me the best sports team for $10, I would still not buy it because I don’t believe in buying businesses one knows nothing about. Sports is a serious business just like telecoms or mining or fashion; only I’m not into the business of sport. And anyone who has been on this platform knows that.

“What surprised and saddened me however, was that a self-respecting “journalist” [I won’t mention the name] would imagine a story and simply proceed to write about it as though it were real. He did not check it out or speak to anyone in my organisation. Why let something like facts and truth get in the way of a fake story?

“That is just so scary and a complete disgrace to this very important profession of journalism.”