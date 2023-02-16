I had other offers apart from Luton – says Marvelous Nakamba

Spread This News

By Birmingham Live

BIRMINGHAM: Marvelous Nakamba has revealed he had other offers apart from Luton Town as the Zimbabwean opened up about his decision to leave Aston Villa on deadline day.

The midfielder joined Luton on deadline day after being allowed to leave as part of Unai Emery’s squad overhaul. The 29-year-old was named on the bench on 10 occasions for Villa in the first half of the season but failed to feature after finding himself down the pecking order.

Nakamba has already impressed for his new club, with Luton boss Rob Edwards describing him as a “Duracell battery” after his first start for the Hatters. The Zimbabwe international had other offers on the table and gave an honest assessment of his decision to leave Villa Park last month.

“For me, myself, speaking with my agent, I was looking at where I can go and play and fortunately, Luton came up,” he told Luton Today . “I liked the project, I spoke with the coach and I liked the vision of the club, where they want to go and it was good for me to come here and try my best and give everything for the club.

“He’s (Rob Edwards) the one who made it easier for me to come here. I spoke with a few managers, there were a few options, but when I spoke with him, he was clear with me. He was direct and I felt like, ‘yes, he’s honest about the club, about the group of players, about everyone and I felt like to come here and give everything for the club’.”

The holding midfielder looked set to thrive under Steven Gerrard last season, winning Villa’s player of the month for November 2021, but a knee injury subsequently ruled him out until April. Nakamba found himself out of the side after returning to fitness and was keen to find regular minutes in January.

“The injury came up when I was playing well and won player of the month, but life happens,” Nakamba added. “I had to get back and I’m also thankful to Luton for giving me the chance.

“I’m very grateful and I’m looking forward to giving everything and I’ll always be positive.”