‘I had to choose between being married and being alive’ — Berita on her split from Nota

By timeslive.co.za

JOHANNESBURG: Singer Berita has revealed she has separated from Nhlamulo “Nota” Baloyi after one year of marriage.

This follows Nota comparing Mihlali Ndamase to a dog and saying she can be “put down” on an episode of the Nkululeko n Cultr podcast.

“They don’t understand that if Mihlali is for sale, that means she’s an object, which means you can kill her if you want to. It’s like buying a dog. You can put it down,” he said.

Berita took to her Twitter timeline to pen an apology to the YouTuber, revealing she had left her marital home in January this year, and suggesting his mental health issues had taken a toll on their union.

“I am no longer married to Nhlamulo ‘Nota’ Baloyi. I left our marital home on January 13 2022. As it stands we are currently separated.” she wrote.

In another Twitter post, Berita said she had refrained from speaking about their relationship because she was worried about her safety

“I have been quiet because my safety has been a huge concern. This man is extremely irresponsible, reckless and unruly. He simply does not listen to anyone. I do not condone his actions. I cannot even begin to count the numerous times he has erred in his speech,” she wrote.

“The bullying and disgrace I have faced publicly and privately is painful. This man’s irrational behaviour is beyond me. I am a very reasonable person. I will be the first to admit. I missed very big red flags.

“The day I decided to leave my marriage is the day I had to choose between being married and being alive.”

Speaking to TshisaLIVE Nota said he was still “very married and very committed” to his wife and

“They [the Twitter posts] are very disturbing concerning, they are very hurtful and harmful to both me and my family and I know that my wife wouldn’t do such a thing.” he said.

Nota continued saying he felt that her former manager, Eric Gyimah could be responsible for the Twitter posts because Berita did not have access to “mobile connectivity.”

“I am still trying to verify whether her former manager, Eric Gyimah of Warner Music still has access to her social media. I have tried calling him, he has not picked up my calls, but he is the only person who has access to her social media,

“I have spoken to my father in law and he also has no knowledge of who could be behind her social media posts … He has also not been able to get hold of her because she is currency on a mental health break in Zimbabwe and has n access to mobile connectivity … she has been in and out of Zimbabwe since January.”

Responding to TshisaLIVE, Eric Gyimah for comment and he denied being responsible for the social media posts saying he has not had access to his the singers social media since managing her two years ago.

TshisaLIVE reached out to Berita but she had not responded by the time this article was published. This article will be updated should she respond.