By Thandiwe Garusa

POLICE in Harare, Friday arrested government critic, Bishop Ancelimo Magaya of Zimbabwe Divine Destiny (ZDD) church while he was in the middle of leading prayers for the country’s peace and prosperity.

Magaya was whisked away from his Rotten Row church premises by armed anti-riot officers, who arrested 36 more people in attendance.

According to an eyewitness who declined to be named, they beat congregants and took Magaya to Harare Central Police Station where he was only released around 5pm.

“They just started beating everyone up without explanation before they arrested Magaya,” said the witness.

Magaya took to social media to announce his arrest before his phone was taken by the police.

I have been arrested for praying for my country — Bishop A Magaya (@BishopAMagaya) June 10, 2022

“I have been arrested for praying for my country,” Magaya said.

Im out of the Central Charge Office. They told me to leave and will call me when they need me. We still have 34 church leaders and congregants still under custody and are now in cells. This is how the rogue state has become paranoid. — Bishop A Magaya (@BishopAMagaya) June 10, 2022

Magaya was one of the key speakers at late adviser to the Prime Minister, Alex Magaisa’s memorial on Thursday.

Police have already barred two memorials planned for Magaisa.

The Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights (ZLHR) said it had been denied access to Magaya and the 36 congregants.

“At least 36 people have been arrested and are currently detained together with Bishop Ancelino Magaya of Zimbabwe Divine Destiny. The lawyers are being denied access,” ZLHR said.