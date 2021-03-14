‘I Have Lots Of Ideas To Help Resolve Zim’s Crisis’ – Komichi

Spread This News











By Robert Tapfumaneyi

MDC-T national chairperson Morgen Komichi has called for an inclusive political dialogue between the ruling Zanu PF and opposition parties where he will use the platform to share “lots of ideas” he has to improve Zimbabwe’s tarnished image.

In a recent interview with NewZimbabwe.com, he said Zimbabwe was unnecessarily being labelled a rogue state by the international community due to its bad human rights record and his ideas could be used to improve the country standing on the global stage.

“We are being labelled as a rogue state by things that can be resolved at home. This is where I strongly believe that the human rights issue can be resolved by Zimbabweans, and I personally feel that I have got a lot of ideas I would to put forward so that this can actually improve our human rights record image outside the country,” said Komichi.

“It’s not worth it. Some of the things that we see happening in Zimbabwe. (President Emmerson) Mnangagwa needs to improve on human rights element, which is currently the country’s number one enemy. This affected the image of the country, and it has affected him personally in terms of sanctions that are there.

“Basically, there is a small difference that has taken place from the First Dispensation to the Second Dispensation. There is need to improve on the human rights. The Second Dispensation has found itself caught on arbitrary arrests, the Joanna (Mamombe) team, look at the (Hopewell) Chin’ono team, the Allen Moyo team and Makomborero (Haruzivishe) team.”

Komichi said these were some of the issues that can be discussed and resolved during his proposed national dialogue.

“These are issues I believe can be resolved and should be dealt during national dialogue. They are contaminating our country to the outside world.”

However, Komichi gave credit to Mnangagwa’s administration for the end in political violence, intimidation and harassment in rural areas by ruling party supporters and state security agents against perceived opposition members.

“Where it has improved is in the rural areas against MDC supporters. That has slightly improved that’s a positive sign. But as Zimbabweans and why can’t we sit down because these things can be solved as far as I am concerned.”