I heeded calls from Zimbabweans to run for Presidency – claims Kasukuwere

Spread This News

By Staff Reporter

INDEPENDENT Presidential candidate Saviour Kasukuwere has said prior to joining the electoral race information from grassroots had indicated possible voter apathy owing to the lack of vibrant candidates.

In an interview with CNBC Africa, Kasukuwere said he had received numerous calls from people to run for the presidential seat.

The former minister of Local Government and Public Works added that the electoral field had shifted since 2018 while allaying that Zanu PF and main opposition party Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) are no longer formidable.

Responding to the question on whether he would stand a chance against a strong Zanu PF and CCC Kasukuwere queried this veracity ahead of the August 23 polls.

“We are bringing in new energy to this field. If you look at it, people were just not going to vote. Many people had decided to stay away from the vote and that’s why I have come forward because people said look, there are no candidates here. This thing is not working,” Kasukuwere said.

RELATED:

“Who said they (Zanu PF and CCC) are strong? A lot has happened between 2018 and today. And the field is a new field,” he added.

He also dismissed reports that he is seeking to wreak havoc through dividing votes.

Kasukuwere is expected to arrive in Zimbabwe soon to kick start his campaign.

Recently the former cabinet minister insisted that no form of intimidation will stop him from coming back home to contest for the presidency in the upcoming elections.

Kasukuwere is set to tussle for the first office with ten other candidates including Zanu PF’s leader President Emmerson Mnangagwa and CCC’s Nelson Chamisa.