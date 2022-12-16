‘I honestly wanted to cry’ – Zim man left giddy after seeing snow for the first time since joining wife in UK; couple first met at Gweru game reserve

“I felt like a baby for the first time ever seeing the snow. I honestly wanted to cry because I was so emotional.”

LONDON: A man was left giddy with excitement and emotional after seeing snow for the very first time.

The wholesome video shows Noel Bako, 27, all smiles and prancing through a thin layer of snow after freezing temperatures hit the UK this week.

Noel moved to England in June to be with his wife Jaima, 29, after the pair met in 2019 at a game park in Gweru, Zimbabwe.

“I felt like a baby for the first time ever seeing the snow. I honestly wanted to cry because I was so emotional,” said Noel, who had only seen snow on TV before.