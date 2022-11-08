I hope we made you believe, smile – says heroic Raza as Chevrons make their way back 

Spread This News

By Leopold Munhende, Chief Correspondent

DESPITE falling short of qualifying for the final four at the T20 World Cup in Australia, Chevrons’ Sikandar Raza, who had a splendid outing with the squad has said he hopes their performance brought back faith and put smiles on faces of their fans.

In an appreciation post on his official Twitter page, Raza, who leaves Australia as the fifth highest scoring batsman at the finals on a total 219 runs thanked fans who turned up at the team’s matches, saying they represented Harare Sports Club’s Castle Corner very well.

Raza, Zimbabwe’s hero over the past months, also ended his first stint at the world cup with the fifth highest score in an inning, 82 runs, which he scored in a win over Ireland.

He also claimed 10 wickets in a sensational campaign that claimed the scalp of Pakistan in the Super 12 after managing wins over Scotland and Ireland in the preliminary stage.

“Leaving Australia with a heavy heart but thank you for so many great memories. Special mention to everyone who turned up at the grounds to support us, you represented people back home really well,” said Raza.

“Lastly hope the Chevrons made you believe and smile. See you soon at home. In sha’Allah.”

Raza just lost the ICC men’s Player of the Month for October to India batter Virat Kohli after claiming it in August.