“I hope you play again,” says Dynamos’ Bill Antonio to injured Tandi

16th May 2022 ,
By Mbekezeli Ncube

DYNAMOS teen-star Bill Antonio, whose nasty tackle sprained Highlanders’ defender Andrew Tandi’s ankle and earned himself a red card at Sunday’s Battle of Zimbabwe clash, has apologised.

Antonio took to Twitter to wish Tandi a speedy recovery.

“I am sorry for what happened yesterday (Sunday), it was not intentional. I pray and hope that you have a speedy recovery. I pray to God that you come back and play the game again,” wrote Antonio.

“I am sorry and wish you a speedy recovery, God bless you Andrew Tandi.”

The blockbuster match did not end however, as Dynamos fans forced its abandonment in protest of a last gasp goal by Washington Navaya to gift Bosso a 1-0 lead heading into added time.

