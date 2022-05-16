“I hope you play again,” says Dynamos’ Bill Antonio to injured Tandi

Spread This News

By Mbekezeli Ncube

DYNAMOS teen-star Bill Antonio, whose nasty tackle sprained Highlanders’ defender Andrew Tandi’s ankle and earned himself a red card at Sunday’s Battle of Zimbabwe clash, has apologised.

Antonio took to Twitter to wish Tandi a speedy recovery.

“I am sorry for what happened yesterday (Sunday), it was not intentional. I pray and hope that you have a speedy recovery. I pray to God that you come back and play the game again,” wrote Antonio.

“I am sorry and wish you a speedy recovery, God bless you Andrew Tandi.”

I'm sorry for what happened yesterday, it wasn't intentional. I pray and hope that you have a speedy recovery. I pray to God that you come back and play the game again. I am sorry and wish you a speedy recovery. God Bless You Andrew Tandi 🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/GYrwxc1TQO — Bill Antonio Official (@BillAntonio26) May 16, 2022

The blockbuster match did not end however, as Dynamos fans forced its abandonment in protest of a last gasp goal by Washington Navaya to gift Bosso a 1-0 lead heading into added time.