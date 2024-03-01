Spread This News

By Sport Reporter

ZIMBABWE international defender Divine Lunga says he knew that his time to play as a regular at Mamelodi Sundowns would come.

Since joining the Brazilians in 2021, the 28-year-old defender struggled for a first-team jersey which saw him being loaned to former club Golden Arrows in 2022 before he returned to the club last year.

However, 2024 seems to be Lunga’s year as he has managed to start every game for Sundowns.

Speaking at a press conference held on Thursday evening ahead of his club’s CAF Champions League final group match against TP Mazembe scheduled for Saturday at Lucas Moripe Stadium in South Africa, Lunga said he was patient for his moment.

“For me, I am happy to be here at Sundowns, the good thing is everyone surrounding me in the team has been kind to me since I arrived even when I left on loan and came back it was the same story.

“I was training with the team, it was just a matter of time and now I am playing.

“I would train with the team, go home, do my extras so that I get ready for my chance which I knew was coming,” said Lunga.

Sundowns is currently occupying first position in group A with 10 points the same as Saturday’s opponents TP Mazembe who are second.

Although the Brazilians have qualified for the knockout stage Lunga believes that they have to win Saturday’s fixture to maintain their momentum.

He added, “The focus for us at Sundowns is to win every game, it doesn’t matter if it’s a small team or big team we are playing.

“We all train and we train to win, so there is no difference ahead of this clash.”

Sundowns lost the first leg of this fixture one nil in DRC and a win or draw will see them finishing on top of the group.