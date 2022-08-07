‘I never had this thought’ – Zimbabwe star Sikandar Raza on playing for Pakistan

By Agencies
Zimbabwe batter Sikandar Raza has said that he never intended to play for Pakistan despite being born there. The batting all-rounder also added that he initially wanted to become a fighter pilot, but life had other plans in store for him.
Born in Sialkot, Punjab, Raza moved to Zimbabwe, where his parents have been since 2002. The 36-year old made his first-class debut in 2007 and was granted citizenship of the African nation four years later.
Speaking to Cricket Pakistan, the right-handed batter said that the thought of donning a green jersey never occurred to him, as he wanted to become a fighter pilot.
“I never had this thought when I lived in Pakistan, so how can it come when I am playing against them? I have told this before; I never left Pakistan to become a cricketer, my objective was to become a fighter pilot but I couldn’t become.
The veteran said that before playing cricket professionally, he wanted to pursue masters after software engineering:
“I did software engineering and my family moved to Zimbabwe till then. I was planning to do masters, but eventually, I had an opportunity to play in domestic cricket for Zimbabwe and the journey (commenced),” said Raza.