‘I never had this thought’ – Zimbabwe star Sikandar Raza on playing for Pakistan

Zimbabwe batter Sikandar Raza has said that he never intended to play for Pakistan despite being born there. The batting all-rounder also added that he initially wanted to become a fighter pilot, but life had other plans in store for him.

Born in Sialkot, Punjab, Raza moved to Zimbabwe, where his parents have been since 2002. The 36-year old made his first-class debut in 2007 and was granted citizenship of the African nation four years later.

Speaking to Cricket Pakistan, the right-handed batter said that the thought of donning a green jersey never occurred to him, as he wanted to become a fighter pilot.

“I never had this thought when I lived in Pakistan, so how can it come when I am playing against them? I have told this before; I never left Pakistan to become a cricketer, my objective was to become a fighter pilot but I couldn’t become.

The veteran said that before playing cricket professionally, he wanted to pursue masters after software engineering: