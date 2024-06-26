I promise Chioma a lifetime of assurance – Davido tells in-laws at wedding

Spread This News

THEWILL

Three-time Grammy nominee, David Adeleke, aka Davido, finally made his relationship with Chioma Rowland, aka ChefChi, official on Tuesday, June 25, 2024, when he married her traditionally in front of family and friends.

The couple’s wedding has been building up excitement on social media with the hashtag #CHIVIDO2024 since the duo released their pre-wedding photoshoot.

Many dignitaries and very important personalities defied the downpour that began since morning to honour the love birds, who have stuck with each other despite the upheavals in their relationship particularly when he welcomed children from other women and when they lost their son, Ifeanyi in a tragic accident in 2022.

They would later welcome twins in the United States in October 2023.

How they met:

The couple met in 2013, while they were both studying at Babcock University, Ogun State, While the singer pursued a degree in music, Chioma was a student of Economics. He was smitten by her the moment he set his eyes on her, however, Chioma was not so impressed at first. At first, they were just friends till 2015, when they started a relationship, but they kept it private. However, in 2018, Davido introduced her to the world in an adorable way by making her the female lead in the video of his hit song ‘Assurance’ which he wrote for her. During one of his concerts that year, he brought Chioma on stage to formally introduce her to his fans. It didn’t end there as he went on to kiss her to the cheer or everyone present.

The road to forever:

Their love story went a step further after Davido proposed to then-pregnant Chioma during a private dinner in London and she said yes. The stunning tear-drop diamond ring had ‘Assurance’ engraved in it and cost about ₦3 million at the time. They were both supposed to have their wedding in 2020 but the coronavirus pandemic halted the plans for the festivities. In March 2023, Davido revealed that he had secretly tied the knot with Chioma in a civic ceremony.

#CHIVIDO2024

Early in June, Davido revealed that he was going to hold a spectacular wedding with his wife and announced that the date is June 25. He would later post the sizzling pre-wedding photographs on June 23, 2024, ahead of their wedding.

Wedding invitation distribution:

Ahead of the wedding, Davido visited some high-profile personalities to personally invite them to his wedding. He was in company with his wife for the visits. Some of those he visited were traditional ruler, Oba Saheed Elegushi; socialite, Senator Daisy Danjuma; Amaju Pinnick, who he recently reconciled with after the former president of the Nigerian Football Association, NFA, slammed him with a N25 billion lawsuit for failing to honour a singing contract, among several others.

Chioma’s surprise bridal shower:

On Sunday, June 23, Davido surprised Chioma with a bridal shower party on Sunday night. The party had in attendance all of her close friends and family.

On Dele Momodu’s congratulatory message:

The media personality extended his warm congratulations to Davido and Chioma despite being an uncle of one of Davido’s baby mama, Sophia, who is in a custody battle with Davido over their daughter, Imade.

“On behalf of the Momodu family of Ihievbe, Edo State, I wish to send our heartiest congratulations to #davido and his lovely wife #thechefchi on this special day of their wedding. May God almighty bless the union and provide you with good health, more prosperity and unlimited happiness,” he wrote on his social media timeline.

He was unavoidably absent at the wedding.

The venue:

The venue for the high-profile star-studded wedding was on the grounds of Harbour Point, Victoria Island, Lagos. Two halls, A and B were stunningly decorated to wow guests. Then a third which was a huge tent to accommodate the teeming crowd. The venue featured giant portraits of the couple on the walls, creating an elegant and exclusive atmosphere for the celebration.

Ebuka Obi Uchendu, the host with the most:

Media personality, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, who is also the host of Big Brother Naija was the couple’s choice for Master of Ceremony.

Davido’s choice of ensembles:

The very happy groom had three changes of clothing. He made his first appearance in a sequined maroon-coloured ‘agbada’. He would later change into another traditional attire that looked like that of a Benin Prince. The choice of attire is not unconnected to Davido’s deep roots in Edo State. His mother, Veronica Imade Adeleke, who passed away at the age of 39 in 2003, was born in Benin City, Edo State. His third outfit was a complete Igbo traditional attire with George wrapper. Following his change of clothing, Igbo traditional singers and dancers began singing for him.

Chioma’s choice of ensembles:

The bride also had three changes of clothing. She made her first appearance in a maroon-coloured asooke blouse and wrapper with matching headgear. She would later change into a short traditional ensemble with a flowing skirt. Her third choice was a cream-coloured intricately designed skirt and blouse.

A father-in-law’s touching prayer:

The singer struggled to hide his tears when his father-in-law prayed for him and his wife. One of the groom’s men wiped his tears, after which he hugged his father-in-law, who continued to pray for him.

Davido reassures parents-in-law:

Davido pledged to Chioma’s parents while pleading for her hand in marriage at their wedding. While prostrating to Chioma’s parents and begging for her hand in marriage he said, “I promise her a lifetime assurance. Your daughter will be protected, respected and connected.”

Ko The wedding gift:

Davido went all out in preparation for his wedding to Chioma. First, he got her another engagement ring worth the price of three Rolls Royce. On the wedding day proper, he gifted her a white-coloured 2022 edition energy-efficient electric compact SUV car, GAC MOTOR Aion Y with angel wing headlights, dynamic facelift and modern tail design.

Dignitaries in attendance:

Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi; Seyi Tinubu, former president Olusegun Obasanjo, Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki; Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun, Davido’s uncle and governor of Osun State, Ademola Adeleke; Obinna Iyiegbu aka Obi Cubana; Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu; Speaker Oyo State House of Assembly, Adebo Ogundoyin; singer, Paul Okoye, popularly known as Rudeboy and his twin brother, Peter Okoye; Nollywood actress, Ini Edo; Reggae-dancehall singer, Nnaemeka Okorie aka Patoranking; skit maker Craze Clown; rapper Naetochukwu Chikwe and his wife, Nicole; Seyi Adekunle aka Seyi Vodi etc.