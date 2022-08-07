“I was fired for not believing juju wins matches”, says gutted goalie Tapuwa Kapini

Spread This News

By Sports Reporter

Veteran former Warriors and Highlanders goalkeeper, Tapuwa Kapini claims he was fired by South African club Sekhukhune United for mistrusting the use of black magic or juju in football inorder to win matches and trophies.

Kapini, who played and captained the Limpopo-based team during the 2021/22 season was offloaded ahead of the new season.

He has since bemoaned how he was fired.

“I am so hurt because I was sent a WhatsApp message telling me I was no longer part of Sekhukhune United,” he said.

“I expected the club to tell me face to face that my services were no longer required because there were now young goalkeepers, not to be told through a WhatsApp message that I’m no longer a Sekhukhune player because I said I don’t believe in muti.

“That is the way I was dismissed by the club and until now, not even the chairman has called me. I played 18 games and kept 13 clean sheets, 10 in a row, for the same team that dismissed me through a WhatsApp message for saying I don’t believe in muti,” added Kapini.

Kapini made the revelation during an interview on Robert Marawa’s Marawa Sports Worldwide Show on Thursday evening.

He said after the TS Galaxy loss, he told his then teammates that he does not believe in juju.

“We lost 1-0 and a certain player blamed it on the use of juju. So as the captain, I had to respond and I did. I openly told him he can’t blame juju for a mistake. If it was a mistake he should own up and say I’m sorry I made a mistake.

“It was on a Saturday when we lost and I was relaxing after coming back from the gym on Sunday. Then on Monday morning, our manager sent me a text telling me not to come to training.

“I was surprised because I didn’t know if I had done anything wrong, I even told my wife Sandra about it. They then called me to the office.

“Then Mr Madisha (Football Manager) and Mr Tshepo Malepo came and they told me I had said something that was not taken well by the players in the changing room after the loss to TS Galaxy.

“I told them I said what I said in front of everyone and even the coaches were there. You cannot believe in juju. It’s there but if you go into the field of play committed, then you won’t be affected by that. The player in question missed a sitter and blamed it on juju and that is why I was fuming.”

Kapini said the management never got an opportunity to drag him to a disciplinary hearing after the charges did not stick. The Sekhukhune management promised that they would investigate the charges, but nothing came out of the probe.

“I then stopped going to training as per the club’s orders until the ‘investigation’ was complete.Then at the end of the season, the unthinkable happened. As a senior player, I expect that the same way I joined the club, and signed a contract at their office, is the same I would be released, respectfully.”

Kapini, who is currently training with Highlands Park plying its trade in the third-tier ABC Motsepe League, believes he was axed due to his age, and not performance.

He lashed at football clubs in Africa for lacking respect for players who were above the age of 35, while European teams respected experienced players by giving them contracts, instead of discarding them via WhatsApp messages.