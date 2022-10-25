‘I was never beefing with Kanye West, I was concerned about him’ — says Trevor Noah

Spread This News

By News24

TREVOR Noah has addressed his ‘beef’ with Kanye ‘Ye’ West. The rapper has previously lashed out at the comedian with a racial slur and recently commented on his ethnicity.

“I don’t have beef with a human being who has expressed openly that they’re dealing with a mental health issue,” said Noah.

“I was never beefing with Kanye West; I was concerned about Kanye West,” said Trevor Noah.

During a recent insert of Between The Scenes – in which the audience interacts with the host during ad breaks – The Daily Show host responded to an audience member’s question, “Why is he beefing with Ye?”

In March, West lashed out at the comedian with a racial slur on Instagram after Noah unpacked the ongoing feud between West, Kardashian and her then-boyfriend Pete Davidson.

He discussed everything from West’s disturbing music video for Eazy, in which a claymation Ye kidnaps a claymation of Davidson and buries him alive, to Pete’s text messages in which he claims to be in bed with Ye’s “wife”.

In an episode of the Drink Champs podcast last week, the rapper commented on Noah’s ethnicity.

“A beef has to go both ways,” the Noah has since said.

He continued: “If somebody said to me or to anyone that they have a mental health issue, and they say to everyone that when they don’t take their medication, they’re unable to control themselves, and then everyone ignores when that person is having an episode, and they haven’t taken their medication, and then they platform the person, and then they put that out. I sometimes think it’s a little shitty, to be honest with you.”

Noah added that his comments about West were out of concern.

“I grew up loving Kanye West. I still love him despite the shit that he talks. And so, for me, it’s not a beef.”

Noah said that growing up in South Africa, people would tell you to your face if they were doing something terrible.

“I sometimes feel like Americans enjoy doing that. They see it, and then something really bad happens and they’re like, ‘Ah, I wish we have spoken about it. I wish someone had said something.’

“So for me, I think there are elements of Ye, where he knows when he’s being an asshole, and he’s admitted this; he knows when he is pushing the envelope.

“But there are moments when I go, ‘People, what is happening here?’ It’s not beefing with somebody. I don’t have beef with a human being who has expressed openly that they’re dealing with a mental health issue,” said Noah.