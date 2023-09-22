I was shot in the face during the war — says Mnangagwa’s top aide weary of cyberbullying; pleads “try to be nice”

Spread This News

CHIEF Director of Strategic Communications in the Office of the President and Cabinet, Anywhere Mutambudzi has pleaded with fellow social media users to desist from making disparaging comments over his facial looks as he is a war victim and survivor.

Mutambudzi was deployed as an elite commando operative to the war in Mozambique and the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) in the 1990s.

As one of President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s top aides, Mutambudzi is a vociferous defender of his principal particularly on X where he often gets lampooned for siding with Zanu PF and its policies.

In a bid to lessen cyber-attacks by “cruel” trollers, the former Zimbabwe National Army (ZNA) elite soldier tried to explain why his face is scarred and solicit sympathy.

“You know what? Some of you are cruel. You keep attacking my face. Kunaka kunodyiswa sadza here (Do you eat a handsome face?).

“I fought in Zimbabwe’s wars after independence. I had a gunshot wound in the face in one of the wars and recovery included skin grafting in the face.

“So you make me feel again another form of pain in addition to the one I went through when I was injured. Try to be nice in life,” said Mutambudzi.

The top bureaucrat claimed Zanu PF enjoyed majority support and detractors must not ridicule him. Describing himself as “nice” Mutambudzi warned he will not take punches lying down but hit back when push comes to shove.

“Kungoti takawanda ku Zanu PF. Musandituke because although generally nice, ndinodzosera kana zvakwidza,” he said in vernacular.

Mutambudzi served in the military for 17 years under the Special Forces Corps where he rose to the rank of major before joining the Ministry of Information, where he served in various capacities, including Director of Urban Communications.