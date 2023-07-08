“I will be back soon,” says human rights lawyer Shava after attack; files police report

Spread This News

By Mary Taruvinga

TOP Zimbabwe human rights lawyer, Obey Shava, who was allegedly attacked, by four unidentified men who left him severely injured last week, says he is expecting to be back at work soon as he continues his recovery.

Shava, a founding partner with Shava Law Chambers (Rights and Business Centre) and a member of Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights (ZLHR sustained serious injuries to his legs and arm among other serious injuries and is currently using a wheelchair.

In a video posted on social media Saturday, Shava said he is eager to be back in court.

“My voice is more important in the court room than it is in the hospital ward so I will be back very soon. Thank you all for your support and solidarity messages I truly appreciate..for your prayers and everything. I’m staying fit, I’m staying strong,” Shava said.

The video shows the lawyer sitting in a wheelchair with bandages on his legs and right hand.

According to ZLHR, before the assault, the four men presented themselves at Shava Law Chambers and completed the formalities for new clients.

During that time, Shava was attending to another case at Mbare Police Station.

Upon meeting them, the four unidentified men briefly presented their so-called case and, without provocation, assaulted Shava, and he sustained injuries.

They also attacked an assistant at his law firm.

The award-winning lawyer has represented many opposition politicians and activists, including legislator Joana Mamombe and activist Cecilia Chimbiri from the Citizen’s Coalition for Change (CCC) party, who were acquitted of criminal charges of communicating falsehoods after being abducted while in police custody and later tortured in 2020.