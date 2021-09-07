I will Never Reverse Mugabe’s Land Reform – Mnangagwa

Spread This News











By Thandiwe Garusa

PRESIDENT Emmerson Mnangagwa has vowed he will never reverse the land reform which was pioneered by the late former President Robert Mugabe.

Mugabe died on September 6 in 2019.

In a statement to mark the second anniversary of Mugabe’s death, Mnangagwa said Zimbabwe will never reverse the land reform.

“Our inaugural president of the republic taught us that right is might, challenging the great powers of the world that espoused the doctrine of might is right. Our late leader would always invoke one of the key tenets of the United Nations charter which asserts the sovereign equality of nations,” Mnangagwa said.

“Equally he would remind us and the world that Zimbabwe is for Zimbabweans, and that the destiny of our nation lies in our own hands,” he said.

Mnangagwa added: “Hence whatever we do, we do it for ourselves as Zimbabweans foremost and for nobody else. That is why land reform which he pioneered is irreversible. Sanctions or no sanctions, he would not shy away from reminding the British the land question was not negotiable. Hence under the second republic we are now focusing on land productivity to underpin the speedy transformation of our economy including ensuring food security. Land is the economy, the economy is the land, we have repeatedly said. May his soul rest in eternal peace re-assured of our resolute commitment to defending and promoting the everlasting values and ethos of the liberation struggle.”

Mugabe was ousted in a military coup in 2017 after 37 years in power and was replaced by Mnangagwa.