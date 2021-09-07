New Zimbabwe.com

I will Never Reverse Mugabe’s Land Reform – Mnangagwa
The late former president Robert Mugabe

7th September 2021
By Thandiwe Garusa 
PRESIDENT  Emmerson Mnangagwa  has vowed he will never reverse the land reform which was pioneered  by the late former President  Robert Mugabe.
Mugabe died on September 6 in 2019.
In a statement to mark the second anniversary of Mugabe’s death, Mnangagwa said Zimbabwe  will never reverse the  land reform.
“Our inaugural  president of the republic taught us that right is might, challenging the great powers of the world that espoused the doctrine of might is right. Our late leader would always invoke one of the key tenets of the United Nations charter which asserts the  sovereign  equality of nations,” Mnangagwa said.
“Equally  he would remind us and the world that Zimbabwe is for Zimbabweans, and that the destiny of our nation lies in our own hands,” he said.
Mnangagwa added: “Hence whatever we do, we do it for ourselves as Zimbabweans foremost and for nobody else. That is  why land reform  which he pioneered is irreversible. Sanctions or no sanctions, he would not shy away from reminding  the British the land question  was not negotiable. Hence under the second republic we are now focusing on land productivity to underpin the speedy transformation of our economy including ensuring food security.  Land is the economy, the economy  is the land, we have repeatedly  said. May his soul rest in eternal peace re-assured of our resolute commitment  to defending  and promoting the everlasting values and ethos of the liberation struggle.”
Mugabe was ousted in a military coup in 2017 after 37 years in power and was replaced by Mnangagwa.

