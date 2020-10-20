‘I will not attend MDC-T Kangaroo Hearing’ – Bhebhe

Spread This News











By Robert Tapfumaneyi

MDC-T organising secretary Abednico Bhebhe has said he will not attend a “kangaroo” disciplinary hearing called on him by party secretary-general Douglas Mwonzora.

Bhebhe accused Mwonzora and other party leaders of being against anyone who spoke their mind.

“I will not attend such a disciplinary hearing being called through the media,” Bhebhe told NewZimbabwe.com Monday.

“The person who did that knows what needs to be done in terms of the procedures and process when one is being called to appear for a disciplinary hearing, and I am sure that has not been done.

“The party leadership should not be afraid of being told the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth.”

Reading the resolution at a press conference Monday afternoon, Mwonzora said the MDC-T national council held a meeting on the same day and resolved to discipline Bhebhe and Harare provincial youth chairperson Paul Gorekore for bringing the name of the party into disrepute.

“Denounce acts of indiscipline, destabilisation of the party and bringing the party into disrepute by Mr Abednico Bhebhe and Paul Gorekore,” Mwonzora told journalists.

“The leadership hereby ordered to commence and pursue disciplinary action against these two in terms of the party constitution.

“The national council was of the opinion that there were acts of indiscipline by Mr Gorekore and Mr Bhbhe but we resolved that the two would be dealt with in terms of our constitution. We want to assure our supporters that we will be firm with our own.”

Bhebhe appears to have angered the party leadership when he exposed the alleged financial rot within the opposition MDC-T.

This is after he filed his supporting affidavit deposited at the High Court following a court challenge by two disgruntled activists, Gilbert Kagodora and Nason Mamuse challenging the top party executive for ‘hiding critical information’ regarding the extraordinary congress.

In his affidavit, Bhebhe said party funds totalling $7 million had been wiped out by acting party president Thokozani Khupe and national chairperson Morgen Komichi.

He also told the court that he has also failed to convince Khupe and Komichi to organise a proper National Executive Committee meeting as per the party constitution.

Bhebhe went on to say Khupe had failed to adhere to the 30 March Supreme Court judgment which nullified the appointment of Nelson Chamisa as MDC-T leader and ordered the party to hold an extraordinary congress, using the 2014 structures.

He said both Khupe and Komichi are disregarding the MDC-T constitution, abusing the National Standing Committee to pass dubious decisions such as firing elected officials and members of the 2014 party

structures without due process.