I will stand with the people even if it costs my blood  – CCC MP Sikhala pens emotional letter as he clocks year in pretrial detention

Spread This News

By Staff Reporter

JAILED Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) legislator Job Sikhala has in a lengthy emotional letter from Chikurubi Maximum Prison said he is not deterred by his political persecution.

The Zengeza West Member of Parliament has been in pretrial detention for a year and denied bail several times by the courts.

Sikhala was arrested after violence flared up in Nyatsime following the brutal murder of CCC activist Moreblessing Ali by a suspected Zanu PF supporter.

He is facing charges of inciting violence.

In a letter seen by NewZimbabwe.com, Sikhala rallied behind the Citizens Coalition for Change ahead of the August 23 polls. This is despite claims that the main opposition party is not making efforts to get him released from jail.

“Let me reassure you, I will stand with the people even if it costs my freedom. I will stand with the people even if it costs my professional and political career. I will stand with the people even if it costs my blood. No one should be mistaken to think otherwise.

RELATED:

“The dumb and punitive attempts by the authors of my misery to divide us through my persecution will not deliver their anticipated results. Chain me all you want. It won’t work. It will not work.

“I will neither tire nor slumber. I will never waive from speaking against injustice. I come from the people. I am one with the people. I will die with the people,” part of the letter reads.

Added Sikhala: “During my lifetime I have dedicated myself to this struggle of the African people. I have fought against white domination, and I have fought against black domination. I have cherished the ideal of a democratic and free society in which all persons live together in harmony and with equal opportunities. It is an ideal which I hope to live for and to achieve. But if needs be, it is an ideal for which I am prepared to die.

“I love you all! Please pray for me and pray for a better Zimbabwe! Vote for Citizens Coalition for Change”.