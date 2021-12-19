‘I Won’t Withdraw My Case’: Zanu PF Youth Challenging ED’s Presidency

Spread This News

eNCA

HARARE: The Zanu PF youth member dragging Zimbabwe President Emmerson Mnangagwa to court says he won’t withdraw the case.

Sybeth Musengezi alleges Mnangagwa illegally took power from then-president Robert Mugabe in 2017, following a military coup.

Mnangagwa’s lawyers have demanded he drop the case.

Musengezi approached the High Court in Bulawayo last month and filed an application seeking the nullification of Mnangagwa as Zanu PF leader.

He is arguing that on 19 November 2017 a Zanu PF governing body, the Central Committee, appointed Emmerson Mnangagwa as the party president and first secretary, but this was in violation of the party’s constitution and therefore unlawful and null and void.

Musengezi said: “I realised that he is an illegal leader, he ascended to power in an illegal manner through the 19 November 2019 meeting which was held against the party constitution.”

Musengezi adds that Mugabe’s former Vice President Phelekezela Mphoko was supposed to have chaired that meeting.

“According to the party constitution the meeting that they purported to have held on19 November 2017 was not convened properly the person who superintended that meeting did not have the mandate as per the party constitution, only President Mugabe at that time could preside over that meeting in his absence.

“Cde Mphoko Phelekezela who was the Vice President is the one who was supposed to take over in the event that President Mugabe is not available because Emmerson Mnangagwa had been expelled.”

Mnangagwa’s lawyers wrote to Musengezi last month demanding he withdraw the case, but he is refusing.

Musengezi says what motivated him to challenge Mnangagwa’s presidency is that Zimbabweans are suffering under his leadership.

Mnangagwa has been president of Zimbabwe for the past four years after taking over from late president Robert Mugabe, who ruled the country for nearly four decades.