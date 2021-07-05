Ibhetshu Likazulu Condemns Move To Deploy Politicians For Covid Awareness

Spread This News











By Bulawayo Correspondent

BULAWAYO-based pressure group, Ibhetshu Likazulu has expressed resentment over the government’s decision to deploy MPs and ministers to “educate” people about the benefits of getting vaccinated against Covid-19.

Ibhetshu Likazulu said the decision would instead fuel more infections.

President Emmerson Mnangagwa last week placed Zimbabwe under a strict Level Four lockdown, with new restrictions which include ban on mass gatherings, intercity travel, mandatory quarantine for returning citizens, people arriving from countries with Alpha and Delta Covid-19 variants, and custodial sentences for fake Covid-19 certificate holders.

Mnangagwa also announced government ministers and MPs would be dispatched to disseminate information on the current on-going government sponsored Covid-19 vaccination programme.

However, Ibhetshu Likazulu said while the pressure group appreciated the government’s desire to curb the spread of the pandemic, it was concerned the proposed deployment of politicians into communities during the pandemic.

“We have noted the measures that were announced by the President to curb the spread of Covid-19. Indeed, the world and our country are in a deep crisis. We are, however, disturbed with the intended deployment of legislators and ministers to educate the communities on the Covid,” Ibhetshu Likazulu coordinator Mbuso Fuzwayo told NewZimbabwe.com.

“The honourable members are not trained health practitioners, and instead, the methods of distribution of information could be super spreaders. We find these measures reckless and may result in misinformation and putting the lives of the people at risk.”

Apart from exposing citizens to the pandemic, Fuzwayo said the exercise would also be used as a looting scheme by the MPs who will also receive hefty allowances from state coffers.

“To the ordinary person, this looks like a looting scheme where members of the legislature will be pampered with hefty allowances yet putting lives of their constituencies at risk. At this moment, the country expects a selfless leadership and not selfish dealership.

“We urge the government to reconsider and stop this, and instead allow health professionals to carry out the task following recommended standards. The government is better advised to emphasise preventive measures as vaccines continue to be proven not as effective as expected,” he added.