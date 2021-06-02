Ibhetshu Likazulu Leader’s Trial For 2019 Assault Fails To Kick-Off

Spread This News











By Bulawayo Correspondent

THE trial of Ibhetshu Likazulu Secretary-General, Mbuso Fuzwayo failed to take off Tuesday after his lawyer raised numerous inconstancies in the court papers.

Police last week issued Fuzwayo with court summons over his alleged involvement in violent protests which rocked Bulawayo City Hall in October 2019.

The protests followed the abortive suspension of Town Clerk Christopher Dube.

The then-acting mayor Tinashe Kambarami had suspended Dube over allegations of mismanaging council funds and abuse of office.

However, Dube’s dramatic suspension triggered violent demonstrations from his sympathisers who besieged the City Hall denouncing Kambarami’s actions.

Fuzwayo was set to appear in Court Five at the Bulawayo Tredgold Magistrates’ Courts, but his trial failed to kick off after his lawyer, Nqobani Sithole pointed glaring gaps in the state’s case.

Sithole later told NewZimbabwe.com some critical information was missing in the court papers while the state witnesses had not filed their statements.

“The court papers which we were given today (Tuesday) are not clear on what charges the accused is facing. There are many inconsistencies on the court papers which need to be explained,” Sithole said.

“For example, the state is claiming that it has witnesses who were there when the assault occurred but no statements have been collected from these witnesses so far.”

The lawyer said his client was only being persecuted over his Gukurahundi activism work.

“My client refutes these charges. His real crime is his activism work on Gukurahundi victims. The authorities are just hiding behind the finger,” said Sithole.

Fuzwayo’s case will now commence on 6 July.

Recently, unidentified people reportedly stole a Gukurahundi memorial plaque erected by Ibhetshu Likazulu in memory of thousands of people that were killed by the North Korean-trained Fifth Brigade at Bhalagwe in Maphisa Matabeleland South province and buried at the detention centre.

A similar memorial plaque erected by the pressure group was also destroyed by suspected state security agents in April 2019.