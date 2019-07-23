ICC bars Zim women’s crickets as SRC fights suspension

By Sports Reporter

THE International Cricket Council (ICC) has barred four Zimbabwe national women’s cricket team players and their coach from featuring for the Women’s Global Development Squad which will take place in a series of T20 games against Women’s Cricket Super League in England next week.

Lady Chevrons skipper Mary-Anne Musonda and other national team players Anesu Mushangwe, Tasmeen Granger, and Sharne Mayers were all due to take part in the series, while coach Adam Chifo was to have accompanied them to gain vital experience.

The quintet was however blocked from participating in the programme which is conducted by the ICC as the nation continues to feel the effects of the global cricket body’s decision to suspend the country from international cricket due to alleged government interference.

ICC Women’s Cricket Manager Holly Colvin wrote to Zimbabwe Cricket (ZC)’s Women’s Cricket Coordinator Samu Nkiwane advising her that the four local players and the national coach would not be allowed to take part in the programme.

“As I’m sure you are aware the ICC Board has taken the decision to suspend Zimbabwe Cricket with immediate effect and place a restriction on the Zimbabwe national team participating in ICC events,” Colvin said.

“Unfortunately this also extends to their participation in the Women’s Global Development Squad program, and so it is with great regret that I write to inform you that Adam as Head Coach and the four Zimbabwe players will no longer be able to take part in the UK edition of the tour next week.”

Local women cricketers have been hit particularly hard by the fallout between the Sports and Recreation Commission and ZC, and the resultant suspension of Zimbabwe by the ICC.

The Lady Chevrons, who won 2019 ICC Women’s Qualifier Africa failed to participate in their scheduled tour of Ireland after the ICC froze all funding to Zimbabwe following the SRC’s decision to dissolve the ZC board in June, claiming electoral irregularities.

The Musona-captained women’s national team squad also faces the grim possibility of taking part in Women’s T20 World Cup Qualifiers at the end of August in Scotland as the ICC’s suspension means that Zimbabwean teams will not be able to take part in any ICC events.