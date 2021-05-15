Idris Elba To Host Africa Day Concert

Spread This News











By Paidashe Mandivengerei

BRITISH actor, Idris Elba will host this year’s Africa Day Concert to be held on the 25th of May.

The beneficiary concert dubbed, Africa Day Benefit Concert at Home was introduced in 2020 and all its proceeds went towards families that had been affected by the Covid-19 pandemic on the continent.

The annual celebration of Africa is organised by YouTube and MTV Base and happens on Africa Day celebrated every year on the 25th of May.

The Pan African concert will feature artistes from the continent taking the global arts scene by storm.

It will stream live on Youtube and broadcast on MTV Base (DStv Channel 322) at 1900 hours (CAT).

In a statement, the multi-award-winning musician and actor said he hoped to amplify the African culture.

“I’m committed to shining a light on African culture, heritage and the arts.

“During a year when globally, we have all had to reflect deeply on our purpose, I’ve taken inspiration from the continent with its diversity of voices, creativity and innovation.

“Here’s to Africa’s Next Global Wave,” he said.

ViacomCBS Networks Africa senior vice president, in a separated press release said the event would bring together African artists across the globe.

“The past year has been an unprecedented one for all of us and it is a tremendous inspiration so see how our African artistes and Africans on the continent and globally are lighting the way through creativity, collaboration and innovation.

“MTV through music, culture and active citizenship unifies and strives to mobilize the youth to drive hope and positive change.”