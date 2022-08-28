If Zimbabwe is for Zimbabweans so is South Africa – Operation Dudula demands that foreigners leave

Spread This News

By Staff Reporter

A Xenophopic movement in South Africa, Operation Dudula members Saturday marched to shops in Johannesburg (China City) demanding that foreigners must leave.

An estimated three million Zimbabweans are living and working in South Africa.

Operation Dudula is targeting immigrants under the theme #PutSouthAfricansfirst. They are accusing them of taking their jobs and committing crimes like gang raping, murder and armed robbery.

Speaking during the protest Saturday in Johannesburg, Operation Dudula leader Nhlanhla Lux said all foreigners must go back and fight for their countries and leave South Africans for South Africans.

“When I am looking here, it is all foreign nationals, they are occupying what we deserve in our country, we fought for this country, we fought for this freedom. There are too many people who died here, we cannot allow you people to come into our country and treat our country in a mess.

“This country is a country of love, and we are telling all foreign nationals that starting from today you must go fix your countries. There is no war in your countries, why are you coming to our country?

“You are criminals in our country, you are destroying our country, if you are not doing human trafficking, you are doing hijacking and you cannot do all of that in your own countries.

“If your countries are saying Zimbabweans for Zimbabweans why not us South Africa for South Africans, we are saying Nigeria for Nigerians, Mozambique for Mozambicans,” Lux said.

Last week Health minister for Limpopo province Phophi Ramathuba dressed down a Zimbabwean woman who was seeking medication at a local hospital.

In April, a Zimbabwean man Elvis Nyathi was stoned and burnt to death by seven South Africans who accused him of theft and not having a passport.