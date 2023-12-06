IH Securities says 2024 Budget tax measures risk eroding govt revenues

Spread This News

By Alois Vinga

FINANCIAL services firm specialising in advisory and brokerage services, IH Securities has warned authorities that the ambitious tax measures tabled in the 2024 National Budget last week risk serving the opposite intention of further dwindling government revenues.

The 2024, budget blueprint revenue collections are targeted at ZWL$53.9tn (18.3% of GDP), comprising 95% tax revenue and 5% non-tax revenue.

In a bid to depart from external borrowing which authorities say is now expensive, a raft of fresh tax measures were introduced to shore up the government purse.

Ncube announced that corporate income taxes will be restored to the pre-COVID-19 levels of 25% with effect from 1 January 2024 with the VAT registration threshold being reduced from US$40,000 to US$ 25,000 or local currency equivalent, with effect from 1 January 2024.

He increased tax on high-value vehicles from the current 30% up to 50% for vehicles ranging between US$300 000 and US$700 000.

Ncube reviewed the Strategic Reserve Levy by US$0.03 and US$0.05 per litre of diesel and petrol, respectively, with effect from 1 January 2024.

“Toll Fees are currently pegged between US$2 and US$10, depending on the type of vehicle. 147. I, therefore, propose an upward review of Toll Fees on premium roads, that is, Harare-Beitbridge and Plumtree-Mutare and other roads, with effect from 1 January 2024,” he said.

The Treasury boss introduced a levy of US$0.02 per gram of sugar contained in beverages, excluding water, with effect from 1 January 2024.

Among other measures, properties with a market value of US$100 000 and above will now be subject to a 1% tax while passport fees were hiked to US$200.

However, IH Securities contends that the government has embarked on extensive revenue-raising measures to mitigate fiscal risks in a year where fiscal revenues from exports will likely trend at best sideways, as commodity prices remain under pressure.

The advisory group said high levels of dollarisation have also driven transactions into the shadow economy which is synonymous with lower tax compliance.

“As per the Treasury, forex revenue into the country’s coffers accounted for only 48% of collections versus an estimated 78% of forex transactions in the economy. This is against growing government USD obligations,” IH Securities said.

The financial services firm said if successful, the recently introduced measures might have the intended effect of expanding revenue capacity.

“However, the downside to the sweeping reforms might be the Laffer curve effect, which could see revenues falling further. For corporates, the aggregate impact of the new taxes on operational costs is likely to result in thinning margins in 2024, thereby impacting earnings for listed companies.

“At current levels, multiples are likely to remain attractive and below historical averages emanating from prices trading at a steep discount, leaving select buying opportunities on both the ZSE and the VFEX,” added IH Securities.