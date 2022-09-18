Illegal South African immigrant in court for ‘defrauding’ Zimbos in botched cattle deals 

Spread This News

By Erica Jecha

AN undocumented South African has been hauled to court for allegedly duping several Zimbabweans in botched cattle deals after misrepresenting that he owned a company.

Thulani Silvester Dube (36), from North West Province in South Africa, appeared before Harare Magistrate, Dennis Mangosi, facing fraud charges and was remanded into custody to Tuesday.

Dube entered Zimbabwe and proceeded to stay without a permit.

He went on to invest in a cattle buying and selling business, Simbra Livestock Management based in Milton Park.

Accused person is said to have negotiated a deal with complainant, Tatenda Matsika (19).

Dube is said to have been buying cattle at the price of US$600 each and reselling them at US$750. He convinced his client to inject US$9,000 into the business and would make a profit of US$2,250 after the sale on September 6.

Matsika paid US$9,000 on August 5.

On the day in question, complainant went on to inquire about his returns, but Dube gave excuses saying that he was encountering challenges in giving him his money.

This raised suspicions and Matsika proceeded to the business premises, and was dismayed to find no one at the offices.

Suspecting he had been duped, Matsika teamed up with other victims, and searched for Dube before finding him at Avondale West.

Dube was apprehended and claimed he was not the owner of the company but just an employee of unidentified ‘investors.’

He failed to repay the victims their hard earned money resulting in the case being reported to the police.