“I’m At The Right Club”, Insists Khama Billiat

By Sports Reporter

KAIZER Chiefs star Khama Billiat insists he is at the right club despite recent reports linking him with a move away from the Soweto giants after a disappointing injury plagued season.

The Zimbabwe international joined Kaizer Chiefs in 2018 in a big move from Mamelodi Sundowns.

Despite the Kaizer Chiefs move making him the highest paid player in South Africa, Billiat is yet to live up to the billing with some critics question the wisdom of that move.

Billiat however believes he is ready to turn the tables by guiding the Kaizer Chiefs to a historic CAF Champions League triumph, a feat he already achieved with Mamelodi Sundowns in 2016.

Kaizer Chiefs will face Billiat’s ex-mentor Pitso Mosimane’s Al Ahly of Egypt for the crown of African club football in Casablanca, Morocco on 17 July 2021.

“I am in the right place and at the right time. I am surrounded by the right people‚ by the right management and I am at the right club.” Billiat said.

“I have had this journey before [with Sundowns] and I know how difficult it is. I know how great the feeling can be at the end of the Champions League tournament

“So‚ it is a blessing that it has happened before and I am glad to be where I am right now and I am looking forward to the team going all the way and having great memories with this great club.

“It is looking good. You know‚ you would not have seen this coming‚ for Kaizer Chiefs to be where we are right now and to be part of it‚ being in the final‚ I give credit to God.”

Billiat has been plagued by injuries at Chiefs in recent months and is currently recovering from a second leg fracture on the same spot. He’s yet to feature for the club since April.

The Zimbabwean star has however since recovered from the injury and will be in contention for a place in the starting line-up in the CAF Champions League final against Al Ahly despite his lack of recent match fitness.