‘I’m Not Quiet, But Working Hard To Free Zimbabwe’ – Chamisa

By Leopold Munhende

MDC Alliance President Nelson Chamisa has dismissed as unfounded allegations he has abandoned party activists who are being arrested by the state, but said, instead, he was working tirelessly as an opposition party leader for a better Zimbabwe.

He was responding to questions Thursday from journalists at the 11 March 2007 Commemorations hosted by Crisis in Zimbabwe Coalition at the Media Centre in Harare.

In response to the questions, Chamisa, demanded from the media to define for him what being “silent” meant when his adversaries in Zanu PF actually think otherwise and consider him a “loud mouth”.

“What is your definition of silent? What do you want me to do? How do you want me to talk?” Chamisa fired back at the journalists.

He was one of the key speakers at the “Save Zimbabwe” prayer meeting commemorations. The meeting was held on 11 March 2007 at the Zimbabwe Grounds in Highfields, Harare.

On that day 14 years ago, senior opposition leaders, including the now late MDC founder leader Morgan Tsvangirai, were seriously injured by heavily armed anti-riot police who were preventing the prayer meeting while one youth activist was shot dead.

Tsvangirai was heavily assaulted and later arrested at Machipisa Police Station in the same high density suburb after going there to check on hundreds of activists who had been arrested earlier.

However, turning to his personal role as the leader of the opposition, Chamisa dismissed as unfounded questions from the press that he had abandoned his members and supporters.

“Please educate me on how I should talk because when I say something I am quiet, when I am acting I am silent? Some in Zanu PF are saying Chamisa is making too much noise. It depends on where you are.”

He said the MDC Alliance’s fight for democracy was not a one-day event, but a series of struggles that will result in a peaceful revolution and a democratic Zimbabwe.

“As I speak, 98% of people who have cases in court are MDC (Alliance) leaders across the length and breadth, some arrested in Warren Park, some arrested in Bulawayo, and some in Harare.

“It is an ongoing process. A revolution is not a walk in the park. It is not a one-day wonder, it is multiple action, consistent and persistent and resilient.”

Other speakers Thursday were, Zimbabwe Congress of Trade Unions (ZCTU) president Peter Mutasa, Bishop Ancelimo Magaya and Zimbabwe National National Student Union (ZINASU) official Nancy Njenge.

Scores of MDC Alliance activists, including Harare West MP Joanna Mamombe, Cecilia Chimbiri, Makomborero Haruzivishe and student leader Takudzwa Ngadziore, are currently in remand prison facing various charges, which the opposition party says are trumped allegations.