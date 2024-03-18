‘I’m pushing for SADC mediated talks with Mnangagwa to stop Zimbabweans fleeing economic hardships’ — says Chamisa 

Spread This News

By James Muonwa

MAIN opposition leader, Nelson Chamisa says he is making frantic efforts to push the Southern African Development Community (SADC) to schedule talks between him and President Emmerson Mnangagwa inorder to find common ground to help fix the ailing economy.

Without elaborating on the envisaged negotiations and how they seek to usher fresh impetus to the comatose Zimbabwean economy, Chamisa insists that dialogue with Mnangagwa will bring solutions to the country’s ills.

“We are one, let us work together. That is why you realise that l am making frantic efforts calling on SADC to mediate in the impasse with my relative (Mnangagwa),” said Chamisa.

The former Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) leader was addressing mourners at the funeral of 2023 elections losing Chirumhanzu South candidate Patrick Cheza’s mother-in-law, Petronella Mukwende (80), in Chivi North at the weekend.

In his usual cryptic fashion, Chamisa said as a loner, Mnangagwa’s rulership was ruining the economy which has resulted in massive brain drain as citizens seek greener pastures in the diaspora.

“He must be making a fire but it’s facing the wall.”

The deceased was a community leader, church elder, social worker and citizens mobiliser, who survived by several grandchildren, most of who live in the diaspora.

Chamisa lamented that Zimbabweans were now migrating to other countries when, infact, they must be building their own country which is in shambles characterised by lack of service delivery and no disposable incomes for workers.

“The economy is in tatters and it is affecting every citizen. I am not talking politics but state of the economy.

“I heard that about 300 relatives (of the late Mukwende) are in UK (United Kingdom). This is very worrisome and this is where the country needs to be cured. We can’t have our people working abroad, we can’t have the productive workforce being in foreign lands.

“We cannot have multitudes of people failing to work for their country because they are abroad. We want Zimbabweans to come back into their country and enjoy their country.

“We have the best country, we have the richest country, we have the most beautiful country in the world, and the people themselves are beautiful and have kind hearts that is why there is no war even if things are messed up. We don’t fight but work together to correct it.”

The funeral attendance was one of Chamisa’s few public appearances after quitting CCC amid rumour that he is soon launching another blue colour-themed political formation.

He was accompanied to the event by his trusted lieutenant Amos Chibaya and Masvingo City Mayor Alec Tabe, among others.