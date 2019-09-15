Images captured during ex-President Mugabe’s funeral service

First Lady Auxillia Mnangagwa and former First Lady Grace Mugabe take time to chat during funeral

First Lady Auxillia Mnangagwa and former First Lady Grace Mugabe take time to chat during funeral

By Idah Mhetu

MORE than a dozen current and former African State leaders and politicians paid their last respects to former President Robert Mugabe at a State funeral held at National Sports Stadium on Saturday.

Images below show some of the leaders paying their last respects to the one time powerful Zimbabwean President.

All images by Idah Mhetu

Zambian President Edgar Lungu bows in front of Mugabe’s body

MDC leader Nelson Chamisa views Mugabe’s body

Former Zambian President Kenneth Kaunda also bows in front of Mugabe’s coffin

Former Vice President Phelekezela Mphoko’s turn to view former boss

Former South African President Jacob Zuma

Former Mozambican President Joaquim Chissano greets President Emmerson Mnangagwa

President Emmerson Mnangagwa and wife Auxillia

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa presenting own condolence speech