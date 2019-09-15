Images captured during ex-President Mugabe’s funeral service

By Idah Mhetu
MORE than a dozen current and former African State leaders and politicians paid their last respects to former President Robert Mugabe at a State funeral held at National Sports Stadium on Saturday.
Images below show some of the leaders paying their last respects to the one time powerful Zimbabwean President.
All images by Idah Mhetu
Zambian President Edgar Lungu bows in front of Mugabe’s body
MDC leader Nelson Chamisa views Mugabe’s body
Former Zambian President Kenneth Kaunda also bows in front of Mugabe’s coffin
Former Vice President Phelekezela Mphoko’s turn to view former boss
Former South African President Jacob Zuma
Former Mozambican President Joaquim Chissano greets President Emmerson Mnangagwa
President Emmerson Mnangagwa and wife Auxillia
South African President Cyril Ramaphosa presenting own condolence speech