Images from a national dialogue prayer meeting
MDC leader Nelson Chamisa praying at the event

8th February 2019

By Idah Mhetu

LOCAL church groups and religious organisations Thursday held a national dialogue prayer meeting which was attended by MDC leader Nelson Chamisa but snubbed by President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

However, the Zanu PF leader sent his lieutenants to the Harare event.

The event was also attended by representatives from trade unions, civil society, industry, security forces and churches.

Below are some of the images captured at the event (All images by Idah Mhetu)

         Nelson Chamisa calls for divine intervention 

         Bishop Ambrose Moyo

         Defence Minister Oppah Muchinguri-Kashiri

         Zanu PF secretary for administration Obert Mpofu

         UN Resident Coordinator Bishaw Parajuli

         MDC and Zanu PF political leaders mix with the clergy during prayer

         NCA leader Lovemore Madhuku also attended the event

         A Salvation Army Brass Band

