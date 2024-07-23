Images: Inaugural Zim Diaspora Property Showcase UK lives up to its billing, attracts over a thousand attendees

Spread This News

By Staff Reporter

Over a thousand Zimbabweans based in the UK on July 13 flocked to the Hilton Birmingham Metropole for the Zim Diaspora Property Showcase hosted by Seeff Properties Zimbabwe.

The premier event, a first of its kind, attracted diasporans interested in investing in the property market back home.

Over 40 exhibitors from across different sectors set up stalls and engaged with attendees as they took their first step to acquiring their dream homes back in Zimbabwe.

Images by NewZimbabwe.com and All Out Photography.

Insightful presentations from Seeff Managing Director and licensee Patience Patongamwoyo, housing finance practitioner Chenai Chiketsani, chartered engineer Julian Swan, property developer Ken Sharpe and legal expert Vengai Madzima were the highlight of the expo.