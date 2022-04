Spread This News

By UK correspondent

SCORES of Zimbabweans based in the United Kingdom (UK) turned up Wednesday to celebrate the country’s 42nd Independence anniversary.

The celebrations, the first public event at the embassy since the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic, were also attended by diplomats from other African countries accredited to London.

A representative of the UK’s foreign and commonwealth office also attended the event.

Below are some images from the celebrations: