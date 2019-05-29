Images: Magufuli praises Mnangagwa for ‘economic transformation’

Magufuli being welcomed at the airport by President Mnangagwa

By Idah Mhetu

TANZANIAN President John Magufuli flew into the country Tuesday where he later praised his Zimbabwean host President Emmerson Mnangagwa for perceivably restoring the country back on a positive economic trajectory.

“Allow me to take this opportunity to commend President Emmerson Mnangagwa for the effort you are making to revive the economy and bring about the socio-economic transformation in Zimbabwe,” Magufuli said at a dinner that was later hosted for him and his delegation Tuesday evening.

“Since you took over the office the President, Zimbabwe has recorded very important milestones, investments have increased.

“I am particularly pleased to know that the last economic performance is better than it was expected. It has grown by 3.5 percent. This year it is expected to grow by 4,4 percent and next year by more than 4.4 percent.”

Below are some of the images captured during his visit.

All images by Idah Mhetu.

President Magufuli being greeted by Defence Minister Oppah Muchinguri-Kashiri

Magufuli inspects a guard of honour on arrival

Presidents Magufuli and Mnangagwa at a dinner hosted for the visiting leader

The two leaders enjoying the moment

President Mnangagwa and First Lady Auxilia

