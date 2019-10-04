Images: MDC 20th anniversary celebrations

MDC leader Nelson Chamisa freeing some doves into the air in a symbolic gesture during the celebrations

By Idah Mhetu

THE MDC 20th anniversary celebrations were held at Rufaro Stadium in Harare this past Saturday.

Below are some of the scenes captured at the event.

All images by Idah Mhetu.

MDC leader Nelson Chamisa (left) is joined on the dance floor by party organising secretary Amos Chibaya, national chairperson Job Sikhala and three MDC vice presidents Welshman Ncube, Tendai Biti and Lynette Karenyi-Kore

Party supporters watched the proceedings from the terraces

Part of the crowd that thronged Rufaro Stadium

Independent Norton MP Temba Mliswa in a solidarity speech to MDC

Some top MDC officials Tracy Mutinhiri and Douglas Mwonzora