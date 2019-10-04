Images: MDC 20th anniversary celebrations

By Idah Mhetu
THE MDC 20th anniversary celebrations were held at Rufaro Stadium in Harare this past Saturday.
Below are some of the scenes captured at the event.
All images by Idah Mhetu.
MDC leader Nelson Chamisa (left) is joined on the dance floor by party organising secretary Amos Chibaya, national chairperson Job Sikhala and three MDC vice presidents Welshman Ncube, Tendai Biti and Lynette Karenyi-Kore
Party supporters watched the proceedings from the terraces
Part of the crowd that thronged Rufaro Stadium
Independent Norton MP Temba Mliswa in a solidarity speech to MDC
Some top MDC officials Tracy Mutinhiri and Douglas Mwonzora