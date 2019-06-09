Images: Minister urges police, council to enforce anti-littering laws

Ministers Joel Matiza (Transport) and Ndlovu (right) during the clean-up campaign

By Idah Mhetu

MINISTER of State in the Office of Vice President Constantino Chiwenga, Evelyn Ndlovu Friday urged police and Harare city authorities to intensify their efforts towards enforcing laws aimed at preventing littering.

Ndlovu was guest of honour at a Ministry of Transport clean-up campaign in Harare.

“My remarks will be incomplete if I do not direct law enforcements agencies to intensify compliance operations against littering and waste dumping in undesignated places,” she said.

“All law enforcement arms of government such as the Zimbabwe Republic Police and the Harare Municipality should be on guard to prevent further littering and waste dumping.”

