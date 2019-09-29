Images: Mugabe burial in Zvimba

Idah Mhetu

A few hundreds of friends, relatives and Zvimba villagers attended the burial of former President of Zimbabwe Robert Mugabe at his Zvimba home on Saturday, after weeks of disputes between the government and his family.

Government finally gave in to Mugabe’s family wishes to have him buried in Zvimba and not at the Heroes acre where a mausoleum was being built for his remains to be interred.

Below are images captured during the funeral proceedings.

Images by Idah Mhetu

Former First Lady, Grace (in all black) with her sister Shuvai Gumbochuma (carrying red handbag)

Members of a church during proceedings

Some members of the Roman Catholic Church

Some workmen installing some burglar bars in Mugabe’s home part where the e-leader was buried