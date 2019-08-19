Images of Friday shutdown in Harare

By Idah Mhetu

THE Harare CBD was Friday deserted as many business owners and residents stayed away from the chaos that rocked the city centre following a demonstration that had been planned by MDC.

NewZimbabwe.com’s Idah Mhetu took time to capture images of shops closed and usually crowded bus termini deserted.

Because of the police clampdown, what was intended to be a day for protests inadvertently turned to a complete shutdown.

“We had planned for a demonstration but we want to thank the police for giving us a stay away,” MDC leader Nelson Chamisa later told the press on Friday.