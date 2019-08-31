Images of MPs visiting passport production centre

MPs and Deputy Registrar General Henry Machiri (extreme right) admiring the finished passport booklet

By Idah Mhetu

Zimbabwe passport backlog of 340 000 keeps mounting as the Ministry of Home Affairs fails to produce more than 800 passports per day.

This was revealed by Registrar General Clemence Masango during a Thursday tour of the passport production centre, Josiah Magama Tongogara Barracks by the Parliamentary Portfolio Committee on Home Affairs.

Home Affairs Minister Cain Mathema earlier this month while touring with the journalist promised the nation that government will soon be producing 3 000 passports per day but Masango said they are only capable of producing 750 due to lack of consumables.

A worker checking the security features of a passport

A worker picking passport booklets that are ready for printing

Monica Muchirahondo (Acting Registrar Passport Production) presenting during a tour at the production centre with the journalists

Workers next to a broken passport printing machine

Printed passports waiting for verification

Registrar-General Clemence Masango briefing MPs