Images: Parliament official opening by President Mnangagwa

By Idah Mhetu
PRESIDENT Emmerson Mnangagwa on Tuesday officially opened the Second Session of Zimbabwe’s Ninth Parliament on an occasion that saw MDC MPs stage a defiance walk out on him as he was about to present his State of the Nation Address.
Below are some of the images captured during the ceremony. All images by Idah Mhetu.
Police horse riders on parade
Members of the Presidential Guard on parade
President Mnangagwa walks into parliament building after inspecting the parade
MDC MPs walking out of parliament during President Mnangagwa’s speech presentation
MDC women MPs filing of out parliament
MDC leader of the house Thabitha Khumalo