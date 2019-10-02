Images: Parliament official opening by President Mnangagwa

By Idah Mhetu

PRESIDENT Emmerson Mnangagwa on Tuesday officially opened the Second Session of Zimbabwe’s Ninth Parliament on an occasion that saw MDC MPs stage a defiance walk out on him as he was about to present his State of the Nation Address.

Below are some of the images captured during the ceremony. All images by Idah Mhetu.

Police horse riders on parade

Members of the Presidential Guard on parade

President Mnangagwa walks into parliament building after inspecting the parade

MDC MPs walking out of parliament during President Mnangagwa’s speech presentation

MDC women MPs filing of out parliament

MDC leader of the house Thabitha Khumalo