IMAGES: Police conducting a search at journalist Chin’ono home

Chin'ono at his home in the company of one of his lawyers Douglas Coltart

Chin'ono at his home in the company of one of his lawyers Douglas Coltart

Spread This News











By Idah Mhetu

ARMED police Tuesday escorted journalist Hopewell Chin’ono to his Chisipite home in Harare to conduct a search on documents and gadgets linking the fearless scribe to alleged acts of inciting public anger against the Zanu PF led government.

The journalist was arrested Monday morning but as part of their investigations, police returned to his home the next day to look for material they felt was key to their investigations.

Chin’ono has been using his social media handles to expose high level corruption by government officials.

Below are some images captured when police visited his home (All images by Idah Mhetu).