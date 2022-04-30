IMAGES: President Mnangagwa officially opens ZITF

PRESIDENT Emmerson Mnangagwa officially opening this year’s 62nd edition of the Zimbabwe International Trade Fair (ZITF) in Bulawayo on Friday.

The annual trade showcase was initially supposed to have been opened by Kenyan counterpart Uhuru Kenyatta.

Kenyatta however postponed his Zimbabwe visit following the death of former Kenya President Mwai Kibaki.

Meanwhile, speaking during the official opening ceremony, President Mnangagwa said industry should complement Government’s policy initiatives through embracing innovation.

He said innovation was now a necessity if the country was to leapfrog its economy towards the realisation of Vision 2030, to become an upper middle income economy.

Below are some moments from the event;