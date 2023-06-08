New Zimbabwe.com

IMAGES: Rufaro Stadium still a long way from completion

IMAGES: Rufaro Stadium still a long way from completion

8th June 2023
Spread This News

RUFARO Stadium’s drainage is not yet complete, so are its dressing rooms, perimeter wall and archaic scoreboard; toilets, turnstiles, parking area, bucket seats, ‘modern roofing’ have all not been attended to. 

RELATED: 

Below are some images from the stadium:

The sample bucket seats that have been shared since March

Rufaro VVIP Section

Rufaro VIP Home Section

Rufaro Stadium

Rufaro Stadium Entrance

Rufaro Stadium Away Dressing Room

Rufaro Parkinglot

Nothing has changed since the last media tour

New Zimbabwe.com