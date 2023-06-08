IMAGES: Rufaro Stadium still a long way from completion

RUFARO Stadium’s drainage is not yet complete, so are its dressing rooms, perimeter wall and archaic scoreboard; toilets, turnstiles, parking area, bucket seats, ‘modern roofing’ have all not been attended to.
Below are some images from the stadium: