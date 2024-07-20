Images: Scotland – Emotional send-off for Zim mum Chitsidzo Chinyanga murdered by husband

Spread This News

By Staff Reporter

FAMILY and friends on Friday gathered in Livingston, West Lothian as they bid farewell to Chitsidzo Veronica Chinyanga who died at the Royal Infirmary of Edinburg on June 9.

Chitsidzo died tragically following a disturbance at her Broxburn residence in West Lothian, Scotland. Her husband Kasikai Chinyanga was arrested and has since appeared at the Livingston Crown Court charged with her murder; he made no plea.

Vee as she was affectionately known was described by her family and friends as “a beacon of joy and positivity, always radiating warmth and kindness to everyone she encountered”.

A GoFundMe set up in her memory managed to raise £6,635 and has been closed.