Images: Swearing in of Commissioners in Public service

By Idah Mhetu

PRESIDENT Emmerson Mnangagwa Wednesday swore in members of the Police, Prisons and Defence Services Commissions in what authorities say was another step aimed at improving security for ordinary citizens.

The Commissioners were appointed last month.

“The Commissioners were appointed by the President a month ago and we could not start work before they were sworn in.” said Vincent Hungwe the chairman of Public Service Commission.

“The work is to create an environment in this country that is conducive to the observance of law and order, creation of safety, stability, security for citizens.”

Below are images captured at the event. All images by Idah Mhetu.

Home Affairs Minister Cain Mathema chats to Vice President Kembo Mohadi

Commissioners go through the processes of swearing in

Are you serious! Mnangagwa seems to be saying to one of his deputies Kembo Mohadi at the event

Public Service Commission chair Vincent Hungwe speaks to journalists