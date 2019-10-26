IMAGES: Thousands march in denunciation of Western imposed sanctions

By Idah Mhetu

THOUSANDS of Zimbabweans, the majority being Zanu PF supporters, Friday staged a 3km march from an open space on the peripheries of the Harare CBD to the National Sports Stadium (NSS), in protest over the continued existence of Western imposed sanctions on Zimbabwe.

In his keynote speech at the country’s main stadium, President Emmerson Mnangagwa said sanctions have taken away the nation’s dignity and were a human rights violation against Zimbabweans.

Below are some of the images captured during the march and at the NSS.

Part of the crowd during the march

Members of the Apostolic Sect also joined the march

Some hung precariously on bus rooftops

All the creativity

Not yet recuperated from the pre-election fever…a banner at the anti-sanctions march

Zanu PF political commissar and war veterans Deputy Minister Victor Matemadanda was part of the march

Part of the crowd that attended the anti-sanctions rally at the National Sports Stadium

Zanu PF youth league deputy secretary Lewis Matutu, activist Linda Masarira and NCA leader Lovemore Madhuku

President Emmerson Mnangagwa presided over the event