Images: TNF launch by President Emmerson Mnangagwa

Ministers Oppah Muchinguri-Kashiri (Defence) and Mthuli Ncube (Finance) share notes at the event

By Idah Mhetu

President Emmerson Mnangagwa Wednesday launched the Tripartite Negotiating Forum Act at an event held at a Harare hotel.

The TNF Act paves way for the establishment of a platform of social partners – Government, labour and business – to discuss pertinent issues affecting the economy.

Below are some images captured during the high profile event. All images by Idah Mhetu

President Mnangagwa addressing delegates

Some of the ministers who attended the launch

Former CZI president Sifelani Jabangwe (left) follows proceedings

President Mnangagwa, ILO country director Hopolang Phororo and Defence Minister Oppah Muchinguri-Kashiri

Presidential spokesperson George Charamba reads a note while following proceedings

ZCTU president Peter Mutasa presents a speech at the event

An unidentified delegate sleeps through the event